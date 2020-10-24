Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Udayan Mukherjee

Essential Items and Other Tales From a Land in Lockdown

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Reviewed by Divya Kala Bhavani

A collection of short stories around the coronavirus pandemic, 'Essential Items and Other Tales From a Land in Lockdown,' by Udayan Mukherjee is a call to action for people to be kind to one another…
Essential Items and Other Tales From a Land in Lockdown

Essential Items and Other Tales From a Land in Lockdown

“I shudder to think how those four months of lockdown would have passed had I not immersed myself in this project," laughs Udayan Mukherjee, over phone from Mumbai.
The author and journalist talks about how lockdown had taken over people's consciousness to the point where most could not even concentrate, and many experienced frustration, anxiety and anger.
Udayan, instead of caving in to these emotions opted to channel them and pen a book: Essential Items and Other Tales From a Land in Lockdown, which launched on October 18. The book is a collection of 10 fictional short stories about different people's lives during the pandemic: in the mountains, Kolkata, Mumbai, etcetera.
"A novel did not make sense and would have been more limiting, because when you write a novel for many months you basically dip down into creating a fabric which will hold true for the telling of the story over a long period of time," he says, adding, "In Essential Items..., each story is different from the other. Also, this was my first time writing short stories, so I was intensely getting into the heads of people for 10 or 12 days and weaning myself off, then getting into a completely different socio-economic setup for the next story. And for the reader, they may have to re-invest some emotional energy."

Mini-chronicles
Being a market analyst in the media space, addressing how the lockdown affects different groups of people - the elderly, migrants, millennials - was central to Udayan as a writer, and ultimately these stories offer perspective to readers who may not see much of the personal traumas incited by the pandemic.
The string upon which the short stories are based on is the theme of mortality, particularly prominent in stories such as 'A Life Or Death Situation', 'Border Town', 'Essential Items', 'Old Friend' and 'The Stroll'. "The notion of mortality creeps into different stories in different ways," he says. One such story 'The Stroll' follows an elderly man on a walk through a park after many months of lockdown. He comes across his favourite jamun tree and looks around for the fruit, then realises he may not have as many jamun seasons ahead of him.
In 'Essential Items', an elderly woman with an ailing husband tries to make friends with a delivery girl, but the younger girl has no time to indulge the woman.
The stories also get political. 'A Life Or Death Situation' is about daily wage workers in Varanasi, and is also "a commentary on the caste system", adds Udayan, as many people felt trapped in the lockdown because "such is the rigidity of casteist India that economic mobility is not very fluid". One of the characters comments how a jolt like the pandemic can shake a person out of their rock, and it falls on the ingenuity, entrepreneurship and resourcefulness of educated people and how they make do in such a situation.
'The Party', meanwhile, is an observation of upper-middle class people at a party with 'first world problems', a much-needed wild card in the mix of deeply disconcerting narratives.
Udayan remarks he was mindful of the order of stories within Essential Items. The flow of one story into the next does take the reader on an emotional rollercoaster, but not one that is too jarring or confusing.
"I was conscious of how they surprise the reader to an extent, and that they are not lulled into thinking 'these stories are all the same, with just changed characters'. I wanted to experiment with a little bit of shock value, which drives home the point that people are intrinsically different and the challenges that arise during this time are of a different scale and nature of difficulty but not lesser," he adds.
Ultimately, Udayan wants people to come out of this lockdown, having read Essential Items, feeling more aware of the outer-world and to "just get out of the selfish cocoon in which we have trapped ourselves".




Courtesy: THE HINDU


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
CREATING A NEW MEDINA
Essential Items and Other Tales From a Land in Lockdown
The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World
Why Men Rape
Parveen Babi
Superpower Showdown: How the Battle Between Trump and Xi Threatens a New Cold War
Singing Gandhiâ€™s India: Music and Sonic Nationalism
The Perks of Being a Wallflower


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft