

Mousumi Rahman Freelance writer. She completed masters from Dhaka University department of Food & Nutrition

Being your day with a small snack to boost your metabolism, Eat breakfast at least after two hours of waking up. Some healthy foods you need to eat before breakfast.

Soaked almond: Almonds are rich source of manganese, vitamin E, protein, fiber, omega- 3 and omega-6 fatty acid. However, if you eat almonds the wrong way, you will miss out on its benefits. Always soak them over night and then eat them in the morning. perl' Almonds contains tannin that prevents nutrient absorption.

Warm water and honey: Honey is loaded with minerals, vitamins, flavonoids, and enzymes that are essential to keep your gut clean and healthy. Eating honey with water on an empty stomach will help flush out toxins and also boost your metabolism and provide your body with a short burst of energy to carry out the daily functions.

Good breakfast imperative for women

Papaya: Eating papaya on an empty stomach is a good way to cleanse your body of toxins and endure smooth bowel movement. What's more, it is easily available round the year. They are also known to lower bad cholesterol and prevent heart diseases. Wait for 45 minutes before eating your breakfast after you have eaten papaya.

Chia seeds: These tiny seed are filled with protein, fiber calcium, anti- oxidant and omega-3 fatty acid. The best way to eat chia seeds have the ability to expand in your stomach and keep your fuller for long. This way they aid in weight loss. When they are soaked they develop a gelatinous coating that helps them move swiftly in the digestive system.

Is it good to eat the same breakfast everyday?? Yes, definitely should be altered at the least and changed at the best for better nutrition and energy boost. Taking same breakfast everyday may create unusual allergies towards the ingredients in your breakfast also; it may make you intolerant towards other healthy food substance. The body uses a lot of energy stores for growth and repair through the night. Eating a balance breakfast helps to up our energy as well as protein and calcium used throughout the night.















Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For a woman it is more important because she manages all the things a family need and even she manages her office. But it's not a good idea to have a full meal immediately after you wake up. Your internal organs need time to wake up and kick start their function after long hours of rest. Breakfast provides many benefits to our health and well being. A healthy breakfast should provide calories in the range of 20-35 per cent of your guide line daily allowance. Don't skip breakfast because you're short on time. Breakfast kick-starts your metabolism, helping you burn calories throughout the day. If also gives you the energy you need to get things done and helps you focus at work or at school. People who eat breakfast are thinner than those who don't. That could because eating foods with protein and fiber in the morning keeps your appetite in cheek the rest of the day. If you're dieting, don't think cutting calories by skipping the meal will help. Most people who lose weight and keep the weight off eat breakfast everyday. On the other hand, you need to pay attention to what and how much you eat. Sometimes children don't feel like eating in the morning, but it's important that they do. Their growing bodies need the nutrients and fuel. Kids who don't have breakfast, have a harder time focusing and they become more tired in school. They may also be cranky or restless. And it isn't just their moods that can suffer. Their school work too. Kids who eat breakfast had higher test scores than those who didn't. Most children don't get all the vitamins and minerals they need from just lunch and dinner. Kids who skip breakfast are more likely to eat junk food during the day and be over-weight, who ate breakfast everyday had a lower body mass index (BMI) a measure of body fat based on height and weight, than teens who never ate the meal or who sometimes did. Breakfast promotes heart health and stimulates the brain.