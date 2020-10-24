Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Glowing skin with home remedies

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Women\'s Own Desk

Glowing skin with home remedies

Glowing skin with home remedies

A major indicator of healthy skin is a natural glow. But factors like stressful lifestyles, hectic work schedules, inadequate sleep, lack of nutritional diet, pollution, harmful sun rays (UVA/UVB), excessive smoking, and drinking alcohol can make your skin dull and dry. All of these are part and parcel of your life, and you cannot run away from them. However, you can surely prevent them. While you cannot hold on to your age, you can surely slow down the loss of glow and radiance from your skin.
This is where homemade beauty recipes and simple preventive tips come in handy as they are a natural and much simpler alternative to cosmetic products.
Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It eliminates the harmful free radicals that are damaging the skin. It also enhances collagen production and keeps your skin supple and glowing. Gram flour gently cleanses the skin to make it clean and bright.
* Mix 1/2-1 teaspoon turmeric powder with 4 tablespoons gram flour.
* Add enough milk or water to this to form a paste.
* Apply this paste on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.
* Rinse with plain water.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera gel has nourishing and healing properties that rejuvenate the skin to give it a natural glow.
* 1 tbsp Aloe Vera gel, a pinch of turmeric, 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp milk mix all the ingredients. Apply the mixture to the face and neck evenly.
* Leave it on for about 20 minutes.
* Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.
* Apply this face pack 1-2 times a week.
Lemon
Lemon contains vitamin C that bleaches and removes tan, making your skin appear brighter and radiant. The sugar granules provide an exfoliating effect to help to get rid of dead cells.
* 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons sugar mix all together and apply the mixture on your face.
* Scrub in a circular motion and leave it on for 10 minutes.
* Rinse off with warm water to reveal glowing skin.




* Do this 2 times a week.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why do majority of women endure domestic abuse?
Good breakfast imperative for women
Glowing skin with home remedies
WFWP Bangladesh organises virtual seminar
Fit Homemakers: Strengthening Nations
Luiza’s dream ‘Adhora Food’ ensures healthy life
Roundtable on ‘Violence against women’
Causes and misconceptions of miscarriage


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft