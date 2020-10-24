

Glowing skin with home remedies

This is where homemade beauty recipes and simple preventive tips come in handy as they are a natural and much simpler alternative to cosmetic products.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It eliminates the harmful free radicals that are damaging the skin. It also enhances collagen production and keeps your skin supple and glowing. Gram flour gently cleanses the skin to make it clean and bright.

* Mix 1/2-1 teaspoon turmeric powder with 4 tablespoons gram flour.

* Add enough milk or water to this to form a paste.

* Apply this paste on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

* Rinse with plain water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera gel has nourishing and healing properties that rejuvenate the skin to give it a natural glow.

* 1 tbsp Aloe Vera gel, a pinch of turmeric, 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp milk mix all the ingredients. Apply the mixture to the face and neck evenly.

* Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

* Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

* Apply this face pack 1-2 times a week.

Lemon

Lemon contains vitamin C that bleaches and removes tan, making your skin appear brighter and radiant. The sugar granules provide an exfoliating effect to help to get rid of dead cells.

* 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons sugar mix all together and apply the mixture on your face.

* Scrub in a circular motion and leave it on for 10 minutes.

* Rinse off with warm water to reveal glowing skin.









* Do this 2 times a week.





