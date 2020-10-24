WFWP Bangladesh organises virtual seminar

Video
Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Women\'s Own Desk

Women Federation for World Peace (WFWP) Bangladesh has organized a virtual international seminar on October 17 with the topic on "As c-19 rings on young minds". This seminar has been participated by young adult from Korea, Lebanon, Japan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The programme is chaired by President of WFWP Bangladesh, Mehreen Bhuiyan Mahmud. She has also given the opening remarks.
WFWP Bangladesh has been serving the society for past 25 years and is an organization dedicated to help women children in need and is affiliated with several projects that cater to women and children aged 08 to 80, with their education, nutrition, wellbeing, providing training, job opportunities, and old home.
They at times serve as robin hood to match any solitary need of a poverty stricken school or venture with a kind heart who wants to donate. Simple act to make a big smile. "I am my saviour" "Amar Rokkhok Amii" is a concept they follow to educate women in selected  sectors to be self-reliant , self-sufficient and be bold enough and capable enough to save their own selves from physical harassment and legal crisis.
At the programme, welcome speech was given by Santosh Kuram Paudel, Director of UPF South Asia. Also participated Achini Nadeeshani, WFWP of Sri Lanka, Dr Bethsaida Rojas, WFWP of Korea, Janaki Gurung , WFWP of Nepal, Naveen Nawar Mahmud, WFWP of Bangladesh, Suvini Karunaratne  WFWP of Sri Lanka, Sabrina Nowrin Limu, WFWP of Bangladesh, Tashi Pelden WFWP of Bhutan, Youn Ju Yoo, WFWP of Korea, Yukiko Japan, Q & A Session. Concluding remarks and vote of Gtratitude was given by Prof Piyari Akhter vice president WFWP Bangladesh. The theme of the seminar "The Covid virus issue has hit the young people the most."
Through this seminar, it is expected young mind will speak of the blockages and the way they have come out of it.


