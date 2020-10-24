

Menus you’re craving for in Durga Puja

Subhra Debnath is a Rabindra Sangeet singer and teacher of Philosophy. She is continuously performing in different stages of the country. As a housewife she also knows well about cooking. She can make delicious dishes. Some of her special recipe is given in this feature which is helpful to celebrate this year Durga Puja with mouthwatering recipe.

In the Durga fest Hindu people do have vegetable food from the starting Durga Puja and up to Nabami on the day of Dasami they take twin Hilsha, twin ruhi fish, motton meat and many more food with polao or naan ruti.

They like hospos in 8th day (ashtami) of Durga puja. In 9th day Subhra like to prepare at the morning for her family luchi, phirni/ payesh and labra or vegetable. So here is the deal; she shares her recipe of Bengali Durga Puja Festival dishes. You guys take a look, choose your own favorites and try them at home for loved ones or simply for yourself.



* 3 cup all purpose flour

* 1/2 teaspoon salt

* 1 cup refined oil

* 2 tablespoon vegetable oil

* 2 cup water

Method:

1. To prepare these delicious luchis, first mix maida (all-purpose flour), salt and vegetable oil together in a bowl.

2. To this mix add warm water and knead a dough. Make sure the dough is firm. Cover the dough with damp cloth and let it rest for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, knead the dough again 3-4 times, so that it becomes soft.

3. Now, divide the dough into small ball sized portions. Apply oil on these portions, and flatten it in the shape of pooris.

4. Heat oil in a pan, and once hot reduce to lower heat. One by one place the luchis in the hot oil. Wait until it puffs up. Switch sides to cook evenly on both sides. Remove and serve hot with your favourite curry.



* Vegetables (potatoes, cabbage, raw papaya, pumpkin, brinjal, snake bean, carrots, tomato,) All veggies are cubed and slightly boiled 3 cups

* Oil 1tbsp

* Bay leaves 2/3

* Garaam masala (whole a few)

* Five spice blend

* Turmeric powder

* Cumin powder half tbsp

* Ginger paste half tbsp

* Garam Masala paste half tbsp

* Green chilies

* Salt

* Sugar

Method:

First cube the vegies and boil slightly. Add, on adifferent pan, bayleaves, five spice blend and garam masala and the veggies that have been jus t boiled slightly. On the same pan, add all the spice pastes and powders one by one and add a little bit of water. Stir the mixture properly for even distribution of the flavor of the spices. When the water dries, add ghee and a little bit of sugar and take the pan down of the stove. And now, you have perfect sabji labra.



* Pulao rice 2cups

* Fried moongdaal 2 cups

* Turmeric 1 tbsp

* Ginger paste 1 tbsp

* Bay leaves 2 to 3

* Five spices blend

* Salt

* Sugar

* Ghee

* Oil 2tbs

Method:

Heat pan with oil and add bay leaves and water and the 5 spices blend. With 4 cups of the rice and daal add six ups of water. Then add ginger paste, salt, green chilies and mix them all together. Put on the lid and keep under slow heat. Once it dries up add some sugar (do not overdo it, little bit of it is okay). Before taking it off the stove, add ghee on top and serve.



* 2 Numbers eggplant/ brinjal

* 1 tsp salt

* 1 cup mustard oil

* 2 tsp turmeric

Method:









1. Wash the brinjals under running water and slice in to a round shape. Once done, keep it aside until needed further.

2. Now to the sliced brinjals apply some turmeric powder on it followed by massaging salt on the brinjals. Keep them aside on the kitchen counter for further usage.

3. Now, take a frying pan and heat some mustard oil in it. Once the oil is hot enough to emit some smoke, turn the gas off and allow it to cool down. After a couple of minutes, heat the oil in the pan once again.

4. To this heated oil in the pan, add in the brinjal slices and fry the brinjals until they get a brown colour and are in crispy in texture. Serve!