

Pros and cons of online learning platform

The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a number of challenges and among them, the closure of schools, colleges, and universities can be considered a noteworthy one. Unfortunately, a lot of students are not taking the pressure of attending online classes very positively. Khansa Rahman, a student of a reputed public university says, "These online classes have been somewhat demotivating and I have been feeling emotionally drained for staying at home for such a long time." Again, students who are living in rural or remote areas have been facing the problems of poor or limited internet access and connectivity.

Nonetheless, a lot of students are equally looking at the bright sides of taking part in online classes regularly. When asked about her experience, AfsanaJerinShayery, a student of a reputed private university said, "I am enjoying these online classes wholeheartedly and as for being technologically sound-attending these classes has been an enjoyable experience for me".On the flip side, "Some of the students have been facing a great amount of communication gap with the teachers while attending the classes and too much screen time is equally causing us significant physical discomforts" states Jannat Parvin Lima, student of a well-renowned private university. Still and all, both of the students are pleased with the class recordings and the online resources that have been provided to them. It is suggested that to elevate the quality of the conducted classes, there should be more of these digital educational tools both for teachers as well as the students.

We have to bear an important fact in mind and that is physical classes used to be a student-centered learning environment, in which students did not merely see someone solve a problem. Rather, most of the students usually remained engaged and they participated in different group activities. Therefore, it is a very natural tendency for a student to get distracted. The least we can do is to try to treat the online class like an in-person class. Activities such as setting up a routine and actively engaging in classes will greatly help us for not letting this new reality become a monotonous phenomenon. Furthermore, we can creatively arrange virtual study groups and sincerely use the resources that have been provided to us by the teachers. "Online classes can be very tiring, and sometimes it can be very difficult to understand the lectures, but we should try to be attentive in the class so that our valuable time does not eventually get misspent", claims Nigar Tasnim Momo, who is currently studying at a private university in Dhaka.

Truth be told, I have harbored ambivalent feelings about this online learning platform and for me, an ideal learning environment would be a bunch of people interacting and solving interesting problems collectively.

Written by Ayman Anika is a student of Daffodil International University in Literature & Language Department.















I cannot remember the last time I had taken an in-person class. However, these days all I know is-I despise putting the earbuds in my ear and looking at the screen of my laptop (ironically, I am typing this article while looking at my laptop's screen). Nevertheless, we all have got used to this new reality,and online classes are the best possible solution if we want to continue receiving our education safely and soundly. Therefore, it should be our top-most priority to make the best use of online classes.The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a number of challenges and among them, the closure of schools, colleges, and universities can be considered a noteworthy one. Unfortunately, a lot of students are not taking the pressure of attending online classes very positively. Khansa Rahman, a student of a reputed public university says, "These online classes have been somewhat demotivating and I have been feeling emotionally drained for staying at home for such a long time." Again, students who are living in rural or remote areas have been facing the problems of poor or limited internet access and connectivity.Nonetheless, a lot of students are equally looking at the bright sides of taking part in online classes regularly. When asked about her experience, AfsanaJerinShayery, a student of a reputed private university said, "I am enjoying these online classes wholeheartedly and as for being technologically sound-attending these classes has been an enjoyable experience for me".On the flip side, "Some of the students have been facing a great amount of communication gap with the teachers while attending the classes and too much screen time is equally causing us significant physical discomforts" states Jannat Parvin Lima, student of a well-renowned private university. Still and all, both of the students are pleased with the class recordings and the online resources that have been provided to them. It is suggested that to elevate the quality of the conducted classes, there should be more of these digital educational tools both for teachers as well as the students.We have to bear an important fact in mind and that is physical classes used to be a student-centered learning environment, in which students did not merely see someone solve a problem. Rather, most of the students usually remained engaged and they participated in different group activities. Therefore, it is a very natural tendency for a student to get distracted. The least we can do is to try to treat the online class like an in-person class. Activities such as setting up a routine and actively engaging in classes will greatly help us for not letting this new reality become a monotonous phenomenon. Furthermore, we can creatively arrange virtual study groups and sincerely use the resources that have been provided to us by the teachers. "Online classes can be very tiring, and sometimes it can be very difficult to understand the lectures, but we should try to be attentive in the class so that our valuable time does not eventually get misspent", claims Nigar Tasnim Momo, who is currently studying at a private university in Dhaka.Truth be told, I have harbored ambivalent feelings about this online learning platform and for me, an ideal learning environment would be a bunch of people interacting and solving interesting problems collectively.Written by Ayman Anika is a student of Daffodil International University in Literature & Language Department.