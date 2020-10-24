

Int’l Chef Day 2020 celebrated

Some local dynamic chefs participated in the programme. Chef Daniel C Gomes, Chef Toni Khan, Chef Simons Gomes ,Chef Mohmmad Ali (Biman Bangladesh), Chef Mehedy Hasan (Walton Group), among others, were present.

They gave valuable speeches about cooking skills and awareness for the upcoming chefs. So they wanted to build up Chef Federation in Bangladesh. For developing skills and professionalism of the chefs.

Anyone in this world can cook because you are not born with it but you learn it. Being a chef is all about being creative with the food you cook and redefining your dishes in a better way. Cooking is an art and not everyone is gifted with it but everyone has the potential to learn it, said one the participating chefs.















