Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:27 AM
Int’l Chef Day 2020 celebrated

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

International Chef Day was celebrated in Emmunelle Convention Centre Dhaka on October 20 sponsored by New Zealand farm and Fire Flies.
Some local dynamic chefs participated in the programme. Chef Daniel C Gomes, Chef Toni Khan, Chef  Simons Gomes ,Chef Mohmmad Ali (Biman Bangladesh), Chef Mehedy Hasan (Walton Group), among others, were present.
They gave valuable speeches about cooking skills and awareness for the upcoming chefs. So they wanted to build up Chef Federation in Bangladesh. For developing  skills and professionalism of the chefs.
Anyone in this world can cook because you are not born with it but you learn it. Being a chef is all about being creative with the food you cook and redefining your dishes in a better way. Cooking is an art and not everyone is gifted with it but everyone has the potential to learn it, said one the participating chefs.


