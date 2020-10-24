

Halloween carnival to give fun evening

One of the most highlighted events, Hallows' Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is set to aspire to an authentic scare-fest at its rooftop garden restaurant Grill on the Skyline on October 31.Usually famous for its beautiful seasonal blooms and easygoing ambiance, the rooftop garden is expected to be transformed into a "Haunted Garden" filled with eerie lights and bone-chilling sound effects as well as witches ready to enchant and monsters ready to terrify. A sumptuously imaginative mouthwatering BBQ buffet dinner will be accompanied by gruesome snacks to enhance the horror movie marathon. Dhaka Regency is going to host a photo contest in their facebook event page before the Hollow-eve. Guests may participate in this costume contest to win Free Entry Ticket of the Carnival. There are also some fun activities like Quiz contest, Dart competition, that will keep the guests in a festive mood and make the event memorable for them. Dhaka Regency Halloween Carnival is set to ensure families and friends have a fiendishly fun evening.