Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:27 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Questions to life

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Syed Asaduzzaman Suhan

Questions to life

Questions to life

Oh Dear life
I want to ask you some questions...

Tell me, what is suffering?
Where is the origin of pain?
I went to some specialist doctors and scientists
much experimentation, extensive research
Everyone failed, No one could answer correctly.

Well, why do people feel so lonely?
There are so many people around,
Yet why no one?
At the end of the day,
Each man is alone with himself.

Life then hides its face and smiles
Then in a serious voice he informed-
You have the answer




But why keep the question, friend?
Life has to be lived with 'pain and loneliness'.

Syed Asaduzzaman Suhan is a poet and article writer, he writes from Queens, New York, USA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Questions to life
If I Were Another
Spectacles
Twin Flash Fictions
You are running out of time
Myanmar and Us
Roshogolla
Myanmar and Us


Latest News
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft