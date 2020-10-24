

Questions to life

I want to ask you some questions...



Tell me, what is suffering?

Where is the origin of pain?

I went to some specialist doctors and scientists

much experimentation, extensive research

Everyone failed, No one could answer correctly.



Well, why do people feel so lonely?

There are so many people around,

Yet why no one?

At the end of the day,

Each man is alone with himself.



Life then hides its face and smiles

Then in a serious voice he informed-

You have the answer









But why keep the question, friend?

Life has to be lived with 'pain and loneliness'.



