Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Literature

If I Were Another

Mahmoud Darwish

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020
(TRANSLATED BY FADY JOUDAH)

If I were another on the road, I would not have looked
back, I would have said what one traveller said
to another: Stranger! awaken
the guitar more! Delay our tomorrow so our road
may extend and space may widen for us, and we may get rescued
from our story together: you are so much yourself ... and I am
so much other than myself right here before you!

If I were another I would have belonged to the road,
neither you nor I would return. Awaken the guitar
and we might sense the unknown and the route that tempts
the traveler to test gravity. I am only
my steps, and you are both my compass and my chasm.
If I were another on the road, I would have
hidden my emotions in the suitcase, so my poem
would be of water, diaphanous, white,
abstract, and lightweight ... stronger than memory,
and weaker than dewdrops, and I would have said:
My identity is this expanse!

If I were another on the road, I would have said
to the guitar: Teach me an extra string!
Because the house is farther, and the road to it prettier-
that's what my new song would say. Whenever
the road lengthens the meaning renews, and I become two
on this road: I ... and another!

Late Mahmoud Darwish was a famous Palestinian poet, editor for
several literary magazines


