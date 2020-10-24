Video
Short Story

Spectacles

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nazrul Islam

One

When Sohan was in class seven, he was twelve. However, none of the things that a boy of this age is busy with were in Sohan; hang out with friends, or watch TV- nothing. Astonishing to hear, Sohan walks about a quarter of a kilometer every morning. Not to keep the health good, just to read the daily newspaper!

Sohan's family was well off. Even then, walking a quarter of a kilometer is much easier for him than buying a newspaper every day.

The owner of the shop, where Sohan used to go to read newspaper every day, was Mohsin Miah; Sohan called Mohsin Uncle. One day he proudly tells Sohan,
"Look, Sohan, I noticed that everyone who wants to know something new every day likes to read newspaper."
Needless to say, Mohsin uncle likes to read newspaper.

In every morning, Sohan grabbed the wooden chair in front of Mohsin uncle's shop and finished reading the newspaper. Mohsin uncle, however, was never angry. It seems to Sohan that Mohsin uncle loved him a little. Because, as Sohan has seen many times, even while reading the newspaper, Mohsin uncle gave him the paper with a tender smile.

This is how the days were passing. Sohan's other friends are busy with chatting, watching TV and playing computer games. And Sohan would spend most of the day sitting on a wooden chair with a newspaper.

Two

Twenty years later: Sohan now runs a printing press. After passing the Masters, he turned his mind to business; never go to another organization to look for a job. Even he didn't go to his Mohsin uncle's shop.

When winter begins in November deeply, the crowds are not much in the afternoon. One afternoon, a twelve or thirteen-year-old boy came to his press and sat down in a wooden chair in front of Sohan. Asked,
"May I read your newspaper, please?"
Sohan pushed the newspaper towards the boy.
Sohan was surprised to see that this boy also bowed his head while reading a newspaper, like him.
The boy is silently reading the newspaper. Once in the middle, he wiped the glass of his spectacles. How strange, while reading the newspaper in Mohsin uncle's shop, Sohan also used to wipe his glasses frequently!

The writer is an MPhil researcher (Pedagogy) in the School of Education, Bangladesh Open University


