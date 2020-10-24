Twin Flash Fictions







Thunder rumbled. I could not conclude sipping at the nectar of my late night journey as the patter of rain intervened on my windows.

The raging torrent was grumbling outside my cozy room. I could appease her only by getting drenched. My parched psyche had been waiting to wed this serene summer rain. The rain, my inamorata, would surely rinse off all my dirt and glooms. So I went out.

My helpless umbrella was wrestling with the headstrong cascade but to no avail. I was wading through the ankle deep onrush of murky water but this time with an exceptional ease.

Two dogs were barking nearby to their heart's content. What was the apple of discord? They do not know any racism to spread hatred and discordance about; they do not have any nuclear issue to scare everyone all around. Why was such fuss? I went ahead befuddled.

Soothing and chilly drops of love kept on streaming down my cheeks. Overwhelmed I stood under a mammoth road side tree to take a breather. An ambulance whooshed past me wailing a siren. The body or the soul inside is certainly contemplating on the impending salvation.

I looked overhead, the clouds were flocking, what was their destination any way? Am I aware of my terminus? I glanced around. My eyes fixed on a person who suddenly snatched the bag of a rickshaw passenger and began to scamper leaving behind the scream of the hapless lady.

I did not feel any urge to initiate anything. The rain did not bother to cease either, it kept on pouring down in full vigor as if since eternity. I was saturating being the part of it.







Humans



He got the call of the ocean, the mountain and the sky. He dared not to deny. He dreamed of a sandpiper, its sharp tweet enticed him and broke his deep slumber. One day, he intended to set off.

He left behind the city of crooks and swindlers. He asked his betrothed, "I do not quite understand the language of birdies, will you be my interpreter?"

She obliged. Their car sped across the serpentine solitary road, from their right the ocean and from their left the hillocks conveyed their welcome note to them through the gusty wind. The sandpiper from nowhere appeared aloft.

They mounted a ridge close to the clouds and took snaps. He sat under a tree; spread his scrap book on his lap to draw the horizon in the backdrop of a coastline. She was on cloud nine and began to capture the video of the majestic surroundings one after another.

All of a sudden they were distracted by a distant clamour. "Robbers over there, nab them."

They were flummoxed and hurriedly descended to get on the car. On their way a group of angry strangers who never condoned anything against law and order intercepted them. As he got off from his driving seat, the person who already received three gold medals for killing outlaws and in the aspiration of receiving another shot him thrice.

His body crumpled in a pool of blood he did not know why.

Just before being slipped and slumped in a red trail, his betrothed heard the sandpiper saying, "Oh, no wonder they are like that because they are humans."



The writer is English Teacher, DPS STS School, Dhaka































