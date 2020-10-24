Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
News in brief

Iran sanctions on US envoy

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, Oct 23: Iran imposed sanctions on the US ambassador to Iraq on Friday, citing "terrorist" acts against its interests, in a tit-for-tat move after Washington blacklisted Tehran's Baghdad envoy.
Matthew Tueller and two other US officials in Baghdad "have effectively engaged in organising, financing, leading and committing terrorist acts against the interests of the government or citizens" of Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement released on Twitter.
The United States on Thursday slapped new sanctions on five Iranian entities for what it called "brazen attempts" to interfere with the US election.
Stepping up pressure after US intelligence pointed the finger at both Iran and Russia, the Treasury Department accused the Iranian groups of seeking to spread disinformation and division ahead of the November 3 vote.    -AFP


