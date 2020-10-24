Video
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
US astronaut votes from ISS

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 23: A US astronaut cast her ballot from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, making her voice heard in the presidential election despite being 253 miles (408 kilometers) above the Earth.
"From the International Space Station: I voted today," crew member Kate Rubins, who began a six-month stint aboard the orbiting station last week, said on US space agency NASA's Twitter account.
The post featured a photograph of Rubins, her blonde hair floating in the zero-gravity environment, in front of a white enclosure with a paper sign that reads "ISS voting booth."
Rubins and NASA described the process as a form of absentee voting. A secure electronic ballot generated by a clerk's office in Harris County, home of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, was sent up via email to the ISS.    -AFP


