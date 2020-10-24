US astronaut votes from ISS





"From the International Space Station: I voted today," crew member Kate Rubins, who began a six-month stint aboard the orbiting station last week, said on US space agency NASA's Twitter account.

The post featured a photograph of Rubins, her blonde hair floating in the zero-gravity environment, in front of a white enclosure with a paper sign that reads "ISS voting booth."

Rubins and NASA described the process as a form of absentee voting. A secure electronic ballot generated by a clerk's office in Harris County, home of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, was sent up via email to the ISS. -AFP

















