Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:27 AM
US on brink of rampant spread, second wave surges in Europe

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

PARIS, Oct 23: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. states were in a danger zone of coronavirus spread and six, including election battleground Wisconsin, reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday while the pandemic's resurgence in Europe strained hospitals.
Coronavirus deaths hit fresh daily records in Hawaii, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin, a state that also reported a record daily increase in new cases together with Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, according to a Reuters analysis.
Thirty-two of 50 states have entered a danger zone with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, and nationally the case rate has reached its highest level since a peak in July, Reuters found.
France extended its anti-Covid curfew to cover two-thirds of the population and Ireland locked down again on Thursday as governments warned of a dire situation in Europe where countries are registering record cases.
But Ireland became the first country on the continent to re-impose a full-on lockdown on Thursday, with its five-million-strong weary population ordered to stay home for six weeks, and non-essential businesses told to shut up shop.
In France, meanwhile, a nighttime curfew that had already been in place in Paris and eight other cities was extended to wide swathes of the country, more than doubling the number of people affected to 46 million.
Germany, Denmark, Portugal and Italy all registered their highest one-day tallies since the pandemic began, and a slew of other European countries are voicing alarm at rapidly rising infections.
For its part, Italy ordered curfews in regions that cover the capital Rome and business hub Milan. And Portugal has banned people from travelling between cities for five days starting October 30, which includes a bank holiday.
Greece meanwhile declared a night curfew in Athens, Thessaloniki in the north and other areas. As Europe suffers, China -- where the virus first emerged at the end of last year -- continues to make strides back to normality, announcing it would allow 10,000 fans to watch the final of its Super League football competition.
The virus has killed more than 1.1 million people and prompted a catastrophic economic downturn, with the International Monetary Fund predicting a 4.4 percent drop in global output for 2020.    -AFP


