Modi, Rahul hit first rallies in Bihar





Modi on Friday once again attacked the previous regime in Bihar, which he said supported the Maoists and wants to make the state sick and helpless, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said, wants to work to help the people of the eastern state.

The Prime Minister once again invoked the alleged reign of "crime and 'loot" during the 15-year rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as he sought people's vote for the NDA to ensure the state's continuous journey towards "development". He had attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav's party earlier in the day during rallies in Dehri as well as Gaya.

"This is my third rally today, the mandate of people is clearly with the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumarji. The mandate of Bihar is clear wherever I have gone I have seen, the people of Bihar have decided to reelect Nitishji and make NDA win again to ensure the speed of Bihar's development increases," PM Modi said during a public address in Bhagalpur, his third rally in the day in poll-bound Bihar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the migrant crisis during the coronavirus lockdown and Chinese aggression at the border as he addressed a series of rallies in Bihar for polls next week.

Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition alliance, addressed a joint rally at Nawada. Their campaign coincided with PM Modi's first day of rallies in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav had criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "staying put at home" during the coronavirus fight and only coming out now to ask for votes.

"Nitish Kumar stayed inside the Chief Minister's house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out," Mr Yadav remarked.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his first rally in Bihar today for the election starting next week, referred to criticism of his government's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and targeted the opposition.

"Everyone was waiting for Article 370 to be repealed but these people are saying that they will overturn the decision once they are voted to power," PM Modi said in Sasaram, addressing a joint rally with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP has already fielded its star line up for the Bihar polls with union ministers Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a number of public rallies. -HT



































