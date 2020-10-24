Trump, Biden row over Covid, climate



US President Donald Trump (R) Democratic Presidential candidate, former US Vice President Joe Biden and moderator, NBC News anchor, Kristen Welker (C) participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. photo : AFP

On the pandemic, Biden would not rule out more lockdowns, while Trump insisted it was time to reopen the US. Trump cited unsubstantiated claims Biden personally profited from his son's business dealings. The Democrat brought up Trump's opaque taxes.

More than 47 million people have already cast their ballots in a voting surge driven by the pandemic. This is already more than voted before polling day in the 2016 election. There are about 230 million eligible voters in total. In snap polls - from CNN, Data Progress and US Politics - most respondents said Biden had won the debate by a margin of more than 50% to about 40%.

The 90-minute debate, moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, was the scene of plenty of personal attacks between the opponents, whose mutual dislike was palpable. In individual closing argument to voters, they offered starkly different visions for the nation on everything from shutting down the country to tackle coronavirus, to shutting down the fossil fuel industry to confront climate change.

Nowhere was the distinction between the two candidates more apparent than in their approach to the pandemic. Asked about his support for more lockdowns if the scientists recommended it, Biden, a Democrat, did not rule it out.

But Trump, a Republican, said it was wrong to inflict further damage on the economy because of an infection from which most people recover. "This is a massive country with a massive economy," said the president. "People are losing their jobs, they're committing suicide. There's depression, alcohol, drugs at a level nobody's ever seen before."

Trump, 74, declared that the virus was "going away" and that a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year, while Biden warned the nation was heading towards "a dark winter". The president said: "We're learning to live with it." Biden, 77, countered: "Come on. We're dying with it."

Biden described climate change as an "existential threat to humanity" and attacked Mr Trump for cutting curbs on polluters. "Four more years of this man eliminating all the regulations that were put in by us to clean up the climate... will put us in the position where we're going to be in real trouble," he said.

Trump defended his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, saying he would not "sacrifice tens of millions of jobs, thousands and thousands of companies" for the agreement. -REUTERS

























