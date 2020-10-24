Video
Nine contract corona in two districts

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Nine persons including an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) have contracted coronavirus in two districts- Thakurgaon and Tangail, on Wednesday.
THAKURGAON: Eight persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,198 here.
Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.
Of the newly infected, seven persons are in Sadar and the rest one in Ranishankail upazilas.
The sample sent to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test in the last 24 hours came on the day where eight persons were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 909 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Mirzapur UNO Md Abdul Maleque of the district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.




Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Maksuda Khanam confirmed the matter.
UNO Abdul Maleque was suffering with cold and fever since the last couple of days. Following this, his sample was collected and sent to the upazila health complex for test.
The test result came in hand on Wednesday, in which he was found corona positive. He is now undergoing treatment at his home.
UNO Maleque sought prayers from all the people in the country.



