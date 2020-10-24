Video
Vegetable farming on floating beds popular at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Oct 23: Vegetable farming on floating bed becomes popular in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
This cultivation method is being spread not only in different water body areas of Khulna but also across the country.
In fact, a huge potential is lying in this farming method, said official sources.
A visit found farming of vegetables on floating beds in different canals and beels at Dumuria. Different vegetables were found on raised platforms made of bamboos and tree branches.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen was seen inspecting floating beds by boat.
He said, "We are giving advice to growers by going to different beels. Beds are being made with hyacinths."
Regional agriculture research centre sources said most areas in Dumuria remain under water during the rainy season. Vegetables can be farmed in the winter and in the rainy seasons here on floating beds. It costs less. The pest attack is also fewer. Pesticides and fertilisers require less.
Additional Deputy Director (Nursery) of Khulna Agriculturist Md Nazrul Islam said a floating bed can be more or less 30 feet long and 4.5 feet wide. The bed has three layers. Raw materials for making a bed are available in water body areas. Red spinach, Malabar spinach, ridge gourd, cucumber, bottle gourd and pumpkin can be cultivated on floating beds.
He also said, in order to encourage haor people towards vegetable farming, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and Department of Agricultural Extension are providing floating beds for free among growers.
DD Sheikh Hafizur Rahman said, "By farming on floating bed, vegetables can be sold after meeting demand. We are reaching this technology to haor region where water remains for the whole year. There is demand for vegetable farmed in this method."


