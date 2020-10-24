Two arrested for raping schoolgirl at Kamalnagar





The arrested persons are Md Didar, 25, son of Abdul Khaleque, and his cousin Md Ayub, 35, son of Abdul Majid, residents of Matirhat area in the upazila.

Police sources said Didar took the victim, a fifth grader at Matirhat Government Primary School, to a relative's house on Wednesday noon and violated her.

As the news spread, Ayub tried to solve the matter.

Police arrested Ayub at night.

The victim's brother lodged a case with Kamalnagar Police Station on Thursday morning.

Following this, police arrested Didar.

Hazirhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were produced before the court on Thursday noon.







































KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Oct 23: Police arrested two men for raping a schoolgirl in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district in two days.The arrested persons are Md Didar, 25, son of Abdul Khaleque, and his cousin Md Ayub, 35, son of Abdul Majid, residents of Matirhat area in the upazila.Police sources said Didar took the victim, a fifth grader at Matirhat Government Primary School, to a relative's house on Wednesday noon and violated her.As the news spread, Ayub tried to solve the matter.Police arrested Ayub at night.The victim's brother lodged a case with Kamalnagar Police Station on Thursday morning.Following this, police arrested Didar.Hazirhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were produced before the court on Thursday noon.