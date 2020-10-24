Seven found dead in seven districts





NOAKHALI: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from a paddy field in Companiganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35 to 40, could not be known immediately.

Locals spotted the body in a paddy field near the Bamni River in Char Kachchhapia Village at around 1am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) M Arifur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the man might have been killed few days ago and was thrown into the river.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a van-puller from a paddy field in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Biddut Das, 17, son of Nirmol Das, a resident of Motgrame Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Biddut went out of house with his van on Tuesday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted the body in a paddy field near Hatiandaha Bazar in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alom Siddiqi confirmed the incident adding that, miscreants might have killed him after snatching his van.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of an Awami League (AL) activist from the bank of a pond near his house in Jahangirabad Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mostafizur Rahman Mosta, 52, former member of Ward No. 9 under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Mostafizur might have been killed on Tuesday night after cutting off his hands and legs' tendons.

Locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, Mostafizur was once an accused of a number of cases including of mugging, robbery and smuggling.

But, later he started sand trading giving up underworld activities, the locals added.

Additional Superintend of Police (Shibganj Circle) Ariful Islam Siddiqi confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind the killing could not be known yet.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Raipur Municipality of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Shahnaz Begum, 45, was the wife of pickup van driver Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kanchanpur Village under the municipality.

Police, however, detained her husband, daughter, mother-in-law and brother-in-law for questioning.

The deceased's relatives alleged that Shahnaz was tortured mentally and physically by in-laws. Later, Shahnaz took her own life as she could not tolerate the torture.

During initial questioning, Rafiqul Islam said his wife died from stroke.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a cattle trader from a mango orchard in Noapara Village of Puthia Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Oir Box, 50, a resident of Bhalukgachi area of the upazila.

Locals spotted the body in the mango orchard in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police said his tendon of legs was cut.

Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam said Oir Box left his house on Monday afternoon. After that, he did not return home.

He might have been strangled and, later, the killer cut the tendon to ensure the death, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered a young man's body from a fish enclosure in Assasuni Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Chandra Shekhar Sarker was the son of Shankar Sarker, a resident of the upazila.

Assasuni PS OC Golam Kabir said the family members saw the body at the fish enclosure in Shuvonali area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from Jagannathpur Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sarzana Akhter, 14, daughter of Antar Mia, a resident of Islampur Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the family members found Sarzana hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house at around 9pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jagannathpur PS OC Md Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.























