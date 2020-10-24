Four murdered in 4 dists





MEHERPUR: A group of miscreants hacked a man to death in the district town on Thursday night.

Deceased Faruk Ahmed, 35, a resident of the area, was an employee of city social service office.

Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Murad Ali said Faruk was returning home after having tea from a shop in Thana Para area at around 11:30 pm.

At that time, a group of miscreants attacked Faruk and hacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons.

Later, they fled away, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Faruk dead.

A police hunt is going on to detain the accused, the SP added.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A farmer who was injured in an attack on him over paddy cutting feud at Char Ohab Village under Char Biswas Union in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Thursday.

Deceased Abul Kashem Mridha, 45, was the son of Azahar Mridha of Uttar Char Biswas Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a group of people led by Alamgir Daktar and Rob Majhi of Mujibnagar Union in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola went to cut paddy from a disputed land at Char Ohab Village on Wednesday morning.

As the deceased Kashem Mridha and others tried to resist them, they beat the resisters, leaving 25 people including Kashem, Sabuj Mridha, 21, Babul Hawlader, 42, and Soleman Mridha, 28, injured.

Of them, seriously injured Kashem Mridha and Sabuj Mridha were admitted to DMCH, where Kashem died early Thursday.

Galachipa Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Md Monir Hossen confirmed the incident and said, no case was filed in this connection till now.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A young man was slaughtered in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Apu Bhoumik, son of Amar Bhoumik of Banikpara in Kararchar area, was a goldsmith.

Quoting family members, police said getting a phone call Apu went out of his house by his cousin's motorcycle in the evening.

Later, he was found lying in a pool of blood on Karimganj Bridge on the Narsingdi-Raipura Road.

Auto-rickshaw drivers rescued and whisked Apu off to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital from where he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He died on the way to hospital at night.

Amar Bhoumik filed a case with Raipura PS on Wednesday in this connection.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man hacked his mother to death in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kulsum Begulm, 97, wife of Md Safayetullah, a resident of Ward No. 2 Dev Master Para area under Belchhari Union in the upazila.

Locals caught the drug addict son Md Mizanur Rahman, 40, and handed him over to police in this connection.

Police and local sources said Mizanur started hacking his mother indiscriminately as she refused to give him Tk 1,000 to buy drugs, leaving Kulsum Begum seriously injured.

Later, she died on the way to Matiranga Upazila Health Complex.

Matiranga PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Shahnur Alam confirmed the incident.



































Four persons were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Meherpur, Patuakhali, Narsingdi and Khagrachhari, in two days.MEHERPUR: A group of miscreants hacked a man to death in the district town on Thursday night.Deceased Faruk Ahmed, 35, a resident of the area, was an employee of city social service office.Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Murad Ali said Faruk was returning home after having tea from a shop in Thana Para area at around 11:30 pm.At that time, a group of miscreants attacked Faruk and hacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons.Later, they fled away, leaving him critically injured.Locals rushed him to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Faruk dead.A police hunt is going on to detain the accused, the SP added.GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A farmer who was injured in an attack on him over paddy cutting feud at Char Ohab Village under Char Biswas Union in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Thursday.Deceased Abul Kashem Mridha, 45, was the son of Azahar Mridha of Uttar Char Biswas Village in the upazila.Local sources said a group of people led by Alamgir Daktar and Rob Majhi of Mujibnagar Union in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola went to cut paddy from a disputed land at Char Ohab Village on Wednesday morning.As the deceased Kashem Mridha and others tried to resist them, they beat the resisters, leaving 25 people including Kashem, Sabuj Mridha, 21, Babul Hawlader, 42, and Soleman Mridha, 28, injured.Of them, seriously injured Kashem Mridha and Sabuj Mridha were admitted to DMCH, where Kashem died early Thursday.Galachipa Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Md Monir Hossen confirmed the incident and said, no case was filed in this connection till now.RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A young man was slaughtered in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Deceased Apu Bhoumik, son of Amar Bhoumik of Banikpara in Kararchar area, was a goldsmith.Quoting family members, police said getting a phone call Apu went out of his house by his cousin's motorcycle in the evening.Later, he was found lying in a pool of blood on Karimganj Bridge on the Narsingdi-Raipura Road.Auto-rickshaw drivers rescued and whisked Apu off to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital from where he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.He died on the way to hospital at night.Amar Bhoumik filed a case with Raipura PS on Wednesday in this connection.MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man hacked his mother to death in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Kulsum Begulm, 97, wife of Md Safayetullah, a resident of Ward No. 2 Dev Master Para area under Belchhari Union in the upazila.Locals caught the drug addict son Md Mizanur Rahman, 40, and handed him over to police in this connection.Police and local sources said Mizanur started hacking his mother indiscriminately as she refused to give him Tk 1,000 to buy drugs, leaving Kulsum Begum seriously injured.Later, she died on the way to Matiranga Upazila Health Complex.Matiranga PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Shahnur Alam confirmed the incident.