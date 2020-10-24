450 tourists stranded at St. Martin’s Island

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 23: At least 450 tourists have been stranded in St. Martin's Island of the district for inclement weather.

Local met office sources said, due to a low in the Bay of Bengal, it has been raining in the district since Thursday last. Signal No. 3 has been hoisted for the district. In the last 24 hours, 74 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the district.

Due to the foul weather, tourists coming to Cox's Bazar and St Martin's Island have been stranded in respective hotels and motels.

St Martin Union Parishad Chairman Noor Ahmed said the stranded tourists are well. After the weather condition improves, the stranded tourists will be sent back.



























