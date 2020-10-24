Incessant rain inundates low-lying areas in districts





BARISHAL: Incessant rain caused by inclement weather has inundated low-lying areas in the city.

Local met office has hoisted signal no. 2 for Barisal River Port.

Following this, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Barishal has suspended the plying of launches to the internal routes.

BIWTA Barishal Office Inspector Md Kabir Hossen confirmed the matter on Friday morning.

Due to a low in the Bay of Bengal, incessant rain has been going on for the last two days. The rain has hit day-labourers and people of low-income groups hard.

Following the rain, different areas of the city including Palashpur, Balur Math Colony, KDC, Charer Bari, Sadar Road, Press Club Agarpur Road, Battala, Choumatha, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Regional Branch Road, and Bhatikhana have been inundated. As a result, passersby are suffering much.

Barishal Met Office Senior Inspector Anisur Rahman said, 156 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday, while 62 mm rainfall from 6am to 9am on the same day.

Besides, the rainfall will continue the whole Friday, and water level will rise in coastal areas due to the low, he added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Incessant rain since Thursday last has inundated low-lying areas in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

People are suffering most as the rain water entered their houses.

The rain has hit the day-labourers hard as they cannot go outside the house.

Most of the shops remained closed in the upazila on Friday due to unfriendly weather. Many fish enclosures have been inundated.

The house of one Bablu Sarder of Dhaoa-Rajpasha Village was completely destroyed as a large tree fell on it following a storm.

Farmer Abu Bakar said the incessant rain damaged many croplands. Especially, the vegetable and paddy fields were damaged. Apart from this, more than hundred banana trees were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, electricity which was unavailable for 12 hours due to the rain has been restored on Friday noon.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Incessant rain since Wednesday last has inundated low-lying areas in Patharghata Upazila of the district.

Especially, houses, croplands and fish enclosures near the coast have been inundated.

Water-logging has been created in Patharghata Upazila headquarters.

The rain has caused swelling in the Baleshwar and the Bishkhali rivers.

Local met office sources said, due to a low in the Bay of Bengal, there is possibility of more rain in the coming days.

The rain has hit the day-labourers hard. Especially, several thousand inmates of Patharghata housing have fallen into misery.

An official Mahtab Hossen of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Barguna said due to the low and the incessant rain, the water level in the rivers has risen by three feet.

Patharghata Upazila Agriculture Department sources said this bad weather is likely to damage several lakh hectares of Aman paddy and advance winter vegetable fields in the upazila.

















Incessant rain for the last three days has inundated low-lying areas in different districts of the country including Barishal, Pirojpur and Barguna.BARISHAL: Incessant rain caused by inclement weather has inundated low-lying areas in the city.Local met office has hoisted signal no. 2 for Barisal River Port.Following this, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Barishal has suspended the plying of launches to the internal routes.BIWTA Barishal Office Inspector Md Kabir Hossen confirmed the matter on Friday morning.Due to a low in the Bay of Bengal, incessant rain has been going on for the last two days. The rain has hit day-labourers and people of low-income groups hard.Following the rain, different areas of the city including Palashpur, Balur Math Colony, KDC, Charer Bari, Sadar Road, Press Club Agarpur Road, Battala, Choumatha, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Regional Branch Road, and Bhatikhana have been inundated. As a result, passersby are suffering much.Barishal Met Office Senior Inspector Anisur Rahman said, 156 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday, while 62 mm rainfall from 6am to 9am on the same day.Besides, the rainfall will continue the whole Friday, and water level will rise in coastal areas due to the low, he added.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Incessant rain since Thursday last has inundated low-lying areas in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.People are suffering most as the rain water entered their houses.The rain has hit the day-labourers hard as they cannot go outside the house.Most of the shops remained closed in the upazila on Friday due to unfriendly weather. Many fish enclosures have been inundated.The house of one Bablu Sarder of Dhaoa-Rajpasha Village was completely destroyed as a large tree fell on it following a storm.Farmer Abu Bakar said the incessant rain damaged many croplands. Especially, the vegetable and paddy fields were damaged. Apart from this, more than hundred banana trees were completely destroyed.Meanwhile, electricity which was unavailable for 12 hours due to the rain has been restored on Friday noon.PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Incessant rain since Wednesday last has inundated low-lying areas in Patharghata Upazila of the district.Especially, houses, croplands and fish enclosures near the coast have been inundated.Water-logging has been created in Patharghata Upazila headquarters.The rain has caused swelling in the Baleshwar and the Bishkhali rivers.Local met office sources said, due to a low in the Bay of Bengal, there is possibility of more rain in the coming days.The rain has hit the day-labourers hard. Especially, several thousand inmates of Patharghata housing have fallen into misery.An official Mahtab Hossen of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Barguna said due to the low and the incessant rain, the water level in the rivers has risen by three feet.Patharghata Upazila Agriculture Department sources said this bad weather is likely to damage several lakh hectares of Aman paddy and advance winter vegetable fields in the upazila.