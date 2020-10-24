Five jailed at Gouripur





Of the five, two are hemp traders and the remaining three are drug addicts.

Among them, the drug traders Rukan Ali, 30, was sentenced to one year, and Shawkat Ali, 55, to six months in jail; and the drug addicts Ranjit Sutradhar, 45, Md Sumon, 32, and Mojibur Rahman, 40, to three months in jail.

They were also fined Tk 1,000 each, and in default, seven more days in jail.

A team of Anti-Narcotics Department conducted a drive in Maoha Union of the upazila and arrested five persons for keeping and consuming hemp.

Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf handed down the judgment.



















