

Villagers suffer for lack of permanent bridge in Sirajganj

In the dry season, they can cross it on foot. But in the rainy season, they have to suffer much. Besides, roads along the both banks get water-logged.

To reduce the sufferings of villagers, a 1,033 foott bamboo bridge has been made over the canal taking donations from locals and other sources.

But the initiators are now under mental pressure for indebted money which they took from different sources.

In this connection, villagers urged the rich for extending their hand for refunding the debt.

In the dry season, about 10,000 people of different villages including Delua, Mantala, Belkuchir Char, Mulkandi, Kalai, Afzalpur, Haat Boyra, Chhota Bera Kharua, and Dashkhada of Belkuchi Sadar Union use an earthen road through the Ranipura Village.

When this river-based village gets inundated in the rainy season, normal life gets hampered, and the communication becomes disrupted. Students have to go school swimming across the canal. Carrying agro-products and taking patients to hospital get hampered.

So, local youths like Nurul Islam, Noor Alam Sheikh, Shahidul Islam and Abdul Sheikh took the initiative to make the bamboo bridge over it. They were accompanied by a Dhaka University student Anisur Rahman.

Anisur Rahman said, considering the communication problem of the village people and taking their opinion, the work started in the beginning of April. Tk 300 was collected from each of 70 families. A local youth Nurul Islam gave Tk 5,000.

They started the work together. More than 1,000 bamboos, 85 CFT timber, two maunds and 15 kg of rope and one maund and 25 kg of pins were used and 400 labourers worked to make the bridge. The total cost stood at more than Tk 3 lakh.

Over Tk 2 lakh was managed as donations. Now Tk 1 lakh and 8,000 are indebted as materials were purchased on credit. But it is not possible for them to manage this amount, he added.

Demanding the construction of a permanent bridge in place of the bamboo bridge, locals Abdullah Sheikh and Shahidul Islam said, under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wave of development is flowing throughout the country. But the people of Ranipura Village are deprived from it.

Belkuchi Sadar Union Chairman Soleman Hossen said villagers built the bridge. Initiators have some debts. It has been informed to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

In the monthly meeting of the upazila parishad, required allocation for a permanent bridge was discussed elaborately, he added.

UNO Md Anisur Rahman said the initiative of the villagers is praiseworthy. It is not possible by the upazila parishad to build the bridge as its width is 250 to 300 metres.

"We don't have adequate budget. It has been discussed in the meeting," he pointed out.

Already, a project has been sent to the local government ministry by the upazila engineering department. With its approval, the work will begin, he said.

He also said the upazila parishad gave Tk 20,000 to the initiators of the bamboo bridge.

















SIRAJGANJ, Oct 23: People of Ranipura Village under Sadar Union in Belkuchi Upazila of the district are suffering from the lack of a permanent bridge on a branch canal of the Jamuna River.In the dry season, they can cross it on foot. But in the rainy season, they have to suffer much. Besides, roads along the both banks get water-logged.To reduce the sufferings of villagers, a 1,033 foott bamboo bridge has been made over the canal taking donations from locals and other sources.But the initiators are now under mental pressure for indebted money which they took from different sources.In this connection, villagers urged the rich for extending their hand for refunding the debt.In the dry season, about 10,000 people of different villages including Delua, Mantala, Belkuchir Char, Mulkandi, Kalai, Afzalpur, Haat Boyra, Chhota Bera Kharua, and Dashkhada of Belkuchi Sadar Union use an earthen road through the Ranipura Village.When this river-based village gets inundated in the rainy season, normal life gets hampered, and the communication becomes disrupted. Students have to go school swimming across the canal. Carrying agro-products and taking patients to hospital get hampered.So, local youths like Nurul Islam, Noor Alam Sheikh, Shahidul Islam and Abdul Sheikh took the initiative to make the bamboo bridge over it. They were accompanied by a Dhaka University student Anisur Rahman.Anisur Rahman said, considering the communication problem of the village people and taking their opinion, the work started in the beginning of April. Tk 300 was collected from each of 70 families. A local youth Nurul Islam gave Tk 5,000.They started the work together. More than 1,000 bamboos, 85 CFT timber, two maunds and 15 kg of rope and one maund and 25 kg of pins were used and 400 labourers worked to make the bridge. The total cost stood at more than Tk 3 lakh.Over Tk 2 lakh was managed as donations. Now Tk 1 lakh and 8,000 are indebted as materials were purchased on credit. But it is not possible for them to manage this amount, he added.Demanding the construction of a permanent bridge in place of the bamboo bridge, locals Abdullah Sheikh and Shahidul Islam said, under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wave of development is flowing throughout the country. But the people of Ranipura Village are deprived from it.Belkuchi Sadar Union Chairman Soleman Hossen said villagers built the bridge. Initiators have some debts. It has been informed to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).In the monthly meeting of the upazila parishad, required allocation for a permanent bridge was discussed elaborately, he added.UNO Md Anisur Rahman said the initiative of the villagers is praiseworthy. It is not possible by the upazila parishad to build the bridge as its width is 250 to 300 metres."We don't have adequate budget. It has been discussed in the meeting," he pointed out.Already, a project has been sent to the local government ministry by the upazila engineering department. With its approval, the work will begin, he said.He also said the upazila parishad gave Tk 20,000 to the initiators of the bamboo bridge.