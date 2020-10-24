Four go missing as boat sinks in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Oct 23: Four persons including a policeman went missing after a speedboat with 17 people capsized in the Agunmukha River in Rangabali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The missing persons are: Rangabali Police Station Constable Mohibullah, 34, Mostafa, 35, NGO worker Mohammad Kabir, and Agriculture Bank official Hasan, 25.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mashfaqur Rahman said a crack developed in the speedboat's hull while it was going to Panipotti.

Thirteen passengers managed to swim ashore but four others went missing.































