Four go missing as boat sinks in Patuakhali
PATUAKHALI, Oct 23: Four persons including a policeman went missing after a speedboat with 17 people capsized in the Agunmukha River in Rangabali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The missing persons are: Rangabali Police Station Constable Mohibullah, 34, Mostafa, 35, NGO worker Mohammad Kabir, and Agriculture Bank official Hasan, 25.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mashfaqur Rahman said a crack developed in the speedboat's hull while it was going to Panipotti.
Thirteen passengers managed to swim ashore but four others went missing.