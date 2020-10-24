Seven traders fined in two districts





BOGURA: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined four traders Tk 22,000 for selling potato at higher price in the district town.

Executive Magistrates Romana Firoz and Md Tasnimuzzaman conducted separate drives in Raja Bazar, Fateh Ali Baza, Bakshi Bazar and Colony Bazar areas, and fined the four under Consumer Rights Protection Act.

LAXMIPUR: Three shops in the district town have been fined on charge of irregularities in selling potatoes and for not using products made of jute.

Executive Magistrates Bony Amin and Manija Khatun fined Tk 6,500 to the owners of three shops during a drive in Laxmipur Bazar on Wednesday evening.

Manija Khatun said one fined for not using products made of jute and the rest for irregularities in selling potatoes.



















