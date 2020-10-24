Video
4 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor child and a woman were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Moulvibazar, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Three persons including a woman were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar, Kashiani and Muksudpur upazilas of the district in two days.
A minor child was killed and another injured as a pickup van hit them entering the house beside road after losing its control over the steering in Sadar Upazila on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Tasfia Khanam, 3.
Police and local sources said a truck hit hard a room of a house in Gopinathpur area at noon after losing its control over the steering, leaving Tasfia dead on the spot and her brother Rabbi Shikdar, 6, seriously injured.
Injured Rabbi is now admitted to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.
Gopinathpur Police Investigation Centre Inspector Abu Naeem confirmed the incident. 
On the other hand, a private car driver was killed and two others were injured as the vehicle hit a tree after losing its control over the steering in Kashiani Upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahin Molla, 30, son of Ayub Ali Molla, a resident of Atalia Village in Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur.
Police sources said a private car hit hard a tree after losing its control near Dhushar Bridge on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 7am, leaving its driver and two passengers seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the driver died while undergoing treatment.
Injured Nandan Dutta, 22, and Kartik Mandol, 24, were now admitted to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
Earlier, a woman was killed in another road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
 The deceased was identified as Khushi Begum, 50, a resident of Pravakardi Village in Muksudpur Upazila.
Muksudpur PS OC Md Abu Bakar Mia said a microbus hit Khushi in College Mor area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the upazila at night while she was crossing the road, leaving her seriously injured.
Later, she was rushed to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Khushi dead, the OC added.
MOULVIBAZAR: A young boy was killed in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Kawsar, 13, son of Md Zahir Ali, a resident of North Budpasha Village under Prithimpasha Union in the upazila.
Police and locals sources said a truck hit Kawsar in Prithimpasha Union Parishad area in the afternoon while he was returning home from Robirbazar riding by bi-cycle, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and seized the truck.
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kulaura PS Parimol Chandra Das confirmed the incident.


