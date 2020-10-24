Video
Juba League leader expelled for raping woman in Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 23: A local Juba League leader in the district, accused in a case filed over violating a woman at gunpoint, was expelled from the party on Wednesday night.
The accused is Chatkhil Upazila Unit Juba League leader Mojibur Rahman Sharif.
The expulsion order was confirmed through a press release signed by Upazila Unit Convenor Mohammad Jahangir Ullah Patwari and Joint Convenor Sazzad Hossain.
Mojibur Rahman was arrested following a case filed by the victim under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Pornography case.
According to his confessional statement, police conducted a drive along with Mojibur Rahman at his house, office and different places and recovered pistol, bullets, two mobile phone sets, a laptop.
Later, police filed an arms case against him.
According to the case statement, Mojibur Rahman entered the house of the victim woman early Wednesday. He raped her keeping at gunpoint, locking her two children into another room. He also filmed the video of the incident and threatened the woman.


