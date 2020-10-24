Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 October, 2020, 12:25 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for killing ex-wife

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Oct 23: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term rigorous imprisonment for killing his ex-wife.
Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker handed down the verdict.
Convict Rubel Haque, 27, was also fined Tk 20,000, in default, to serve two more year simple imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, Rubel, a resident of Thanthania Shahpara area in the district town, got married with Pinky in 2014. But, since their marriage, the couple were often locked into altercation over family feud.
Later, they separated from each other through a divorce on August 18 in 2017. Since then, she lived at her father's home in Malgram area of the district town.
After four months of the separation, Rubel intruded the house on January 1 in 2018 and stabbed his ex-wife to death.
Later, the victim's father filed a murder case with Bogura Sadar Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nine contract corona in two districts
Vegetable farming on floating beds popular at Dumuria
Two arrested for raping schoolgirl at Kamalnagar
Seven found dead in seven districts
Four murdered in 4 dists
450 tourists stranded at St. Martin’s Island
Incessant rain inundates low-lying areas in districts
Five jailed at Gouripur


Latest News
Weather becomes normal as deep depression turns into land depression
Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia
Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.2 million
Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
Maha Ashtami Saturday, devotees to join puja anjali from homes
BNP's demand for reelection illogical: Quader
BCL leader sued for raping school girl
30 girl students in Panchagarh get bicycles
US gives 100 ventilators help Bangladesh combating COVID-19
Substantial progress into Sinha murder investigation: RAB DG
Most Read News
Launches, speedboats on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted
Hold wedding of convict, rape victim at jail premises: HC
Myanmar assures China of taking back Rohingyas: Yi
BB to launch interoperability system in mobile banking from Oct 27
8kg gold worth Tk 4.73cr found in Biman's flight
Bangladesh: 14 more die from COVID-19
Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!
Feni attack reminiscent of those in Ayub-Monem era
Depression may cross coastlines this evening
Cautionary signal 4 advised for maritime ports; tidal surge forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft