Man gets life term for killing ex-wife





Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker handed down the verdict.

Convict Rubel Haque, 27, was also fined Tk 20,000, in default, to serve two more year simple imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Rubel, a resident of Thanthania Shahpara area in the district town, got married with Pinky in 2014. But, since their marriage, the couple were often locked into altercation over family feud.

Later, they separated from each other through a divorce on August 18 in 2017. Since then, she lived at her father's home in Malgram area of the district town.

After four months of the separation, Rubel intruded the house on January 1 in 2018 and stabbed his ex-wife to death.

Later, the victim's father filed a murder case with Bogura Sadar Police Station.

















