66th death anniv of Poet Jibanananda Das observed



To mark the 66th death anniversary of Poet Jibanananda Das, wreath was placed on his portrait at Poet Jibanananda Memorial Hall in Barishal City on Thursday. photo: observer

To mark the day, Jatiya Kabita Parishad, Pragati Lekhak Sangha and Uttaran Cultural Organisation arranged different programmes at the house of the poet on Bagura Road of Barishal City.

The programmes included placing of floral wreaths on the portrait of poet, poem recital and discussion meeting.

Poet Professor Tapankar Chakrabarty chaired the meeting.

It was addressed, among others, by Partho Sarothi, Barishal University Professor Bahauddin Golap, and Poet Professor Nazmul Hossen Akash.



























BARISHAL, Oct 23: The 66th death anniversary of Poet Jibanananda Das was observed here on Thursday with due respect.To mark the day, Jatiya Kabita Parishad, Pragati Lekhak Sangha and Uttaran Cultural Organisation arranged different programmes at the house of the poet on Bagura Road of Barishal City.The programmes included placing of floral wreaths on the portrait of poet, poem recital and discussion meeting.Poet Professor Tapankar Chakrabarty chaired the meeting.It was addressed, among others, by Partho Sarothi, Barishal University Professor Bahauddin Golap, and Poet Professor Nazmul Hossen Akash.