Scarcity of anti-venom injection in Rajshahi upazila hospitals





As a result, patients are dying without getting proper treatment.

Out of the nine upazila health complexes in Rajshahi, only two in Tanore and Bagha have anti-venom.

However, according to local civil surgeon's office, preparations are on to supply anti-venom to the remaining health complexes.

But, doctors of the health complexes said the injection should have been supplied before the rainy season.

According to them, it would have been possible to reduce the mortality rate of snakebite victims if the health complexes had the injection.

RMCH sources said, from 2019 to September 2020, a total of 463 patients came from different districts of Rajshahi Division for treatment. In 2019, 238 people returned home with treatment and 40 people died. So far, 225 people have received treatment and 12 have died this year.

The doctors said the victims could have been saved if they would have been brought to the hospital at the right time. Most of the patients died for delayed hospitalising and being treated by shamans in villages.

However, the number of death from snakebites and admission to hospitals is lower this year than last year's due to coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the snakebite patients are from Naogaon and Natore districts of the division. On the other hand, Durgapur, Bagmara, Tanore and Godagari upazilas of Rajshahi District have the highest number of patients.

Dr Partho Moni Bhattacharya of the Department of Medicine at RMCH said due to the increase of rainwater in the village, the movement of snakes in rivers and canals has increased. Snakes roam more at night when they bite people generally.



















RAJSHAHI, Oct 23: Although Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) has an adequate stock of anti-venom injection, but there is crisis at most of the upazila health complexes in the district.As a result, patients are dying without getting proper treatment.Out of the nine upazila health complexes in Rajshahi, only two in Tanore and Bagha have anti-venom.However, according to local civil surgeon's office, preparations are on to supply anti-venom to the remaining health complexes.But, doctors of the health complexes said the injection should have been supplied before the rainy season.According to them, it would have been possible to reduce the mortality rate of snakebite victims if the health complexes had the injection.RMCH sources said, from 2019 to September 2020, a total of 463 patients came from different districts of Rajshahi Division for treatment. In 2019, 238 people returned home with treatment and 40 people died. So far, 225 people have received treatment and 12 have died this year.The doctors said the victims could have been saved if they would have been brought to the hospital at the right time. Most of the patients died for delayed hospitalising and being treated by shamans in villages.However, the number of death from snakebites and admission to hospitals is lower this year than last year's due to coronavirus pandemic.Most of the snakebite patients are from Naogaon and Natore districts of the division. On the other hand, Durgapur, Bagmara, Tanore and Godagari upazilas of Rajshahi District have the highest number of patients.Dr Partho Moni Bhattacharya of the Department of Medicine at RMCH said due to the increase of rainwater in the village, the movement of snakes in rivers and canals has increased. Snakes roam more at night when they bite people generally.