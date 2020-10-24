Video
Air pollution, silent killer

Published : Saturday, 24 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dear Sir

According to a global report of the US-based Health Effects Institute and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, South Asia is the most polluted region in the world in terms of air. The situation is especially dire in Bangladesh, with air pollution leading to 1.73 lakh deaths in the last year, and with the entire population living in areas where the air quality is not considered safe at all.

The report also mentioned that air pollution has become the second leading health risk factor after high blood pressure in Bangladesh, and that our life expectancy would have seen the highest expected gain of nearly 1.3 years--if the air pollution level met the WHO guidelines. One of the major causes for Dhaka to dominate the list of most polluted cities in the world is the rise in commercial and construction activities in recent years. The two major sources of air pollutants in the city come from industrial and vehicular emissions. The vicinity of Dhaka has around 2,295 brick kilns which emit fine particles in the air. Also sharing the blame for air pollution, the ongoing metro rail construction project has led to traffic congestions in most of the significant parts of the city.





Ai pollution is a major source of public health plight and now, the authorities should take the issue seriously and take immediate steps.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



