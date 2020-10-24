

An election dominated by pandemic



Pandemic is now dominating the politics in the United States. Already 8.45 million people have contacted coronavirus and 223 thousand Americans have died from this deadly disease. A staggering 20.6 million people have lost their jobs. The pandemic has shaped almost every facet of voting. From how the campaign is conducted to how people vote to what they value. Instead of traditional in-person conventions, contenders opted for virtual conventions. Many states have changed to mail-in voting, and early voting. The casting and the counting of ballots are undergoing more changes, as the pandemic accelerates a trend toward voting by mail. Issues like public health and economic as well as racial inequality came to the forefront.



Way of campaigning has changed, too. Fewer campaign volunteers are going door to door. While Trump continued to hold huge packed rallies with no social distancing and no mask mandate, Biden is holding smaller rallies with social distancing and mask wearing.

Trump's central message is economy. He has been pointing to the roaring economy to make his case for re-election, but after the pandemic hit the country economy plunged downhill. Biden's campaign is centered around health. He is focused on criticism of Trump's mishandling of the deadly disease. Trump was eager to reopen the economy in the middle of the pandemic. He threatened to withhold funding if the schools don't open in-person classes. He has constant arguments with governors for closing businesses in their states.



Economy is in voters' minds, but they prefer safety over economy. Even before Trump contacted Covid-19, his popularity among voters was slipping away. For months, Trump has been downplaying the pandemic. He ignored the advice of his own coronavirus task force and refused to wear a mask or maintain social distancing. He always belittled Biden for wearing a mask and running a "basement campaign."



An election dominated by pandemic



After Trump was tested positive for Covid-19, it reminded voters of how dismissive he had been about the virus. He not only neglected his own safety but also claimed that the pandemic would magically disappear one day. In eight months, it never disappeared. Rather, the US is hit by a third wave of pandemic and more people are dying. Trump never seemed to acknowledge that the pandemic will never go away on it's own and the economy is struggling to recover. )



Early polls showed Trump's handling of the pandemic turned sharply negative as his disconnect became clearer, and Biden's popularity has increased. The latest survey by Pew Research Center shows Biden is leading by 10 points. Trump is losing ground with one key group after another, from suburban voters to seniors. As soon as Trump got a clearance from his physician, he went back to campaign trail. He is now holding multiple packed rallies a day. Instead of using his infection to rally sympathy, he's acting as defiant as before. He's telling Americans that they shouldn't be afraid of the novel coronavirus because of all the wonderful treatments that had been developed.



Trump's dislike for the top government scientist, hugely respected and popular Dr Anthony Fauci is not a secret. Trump has used Fauci's out of context comment in his campaign ad without permission. He has been openly criticizing that Fauci is a "disaster." On Wednesday, former President Obama returned to the campaign trail in support of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Obama made the first of a series of appearances at a "drive-in rally" in the parking lot of a stadium in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is a deeply divided state and one of several battleground states Biden must win to win in the election.



On Thursday night, second and final presidential debate took place. The debate covered the novel coronavirus and the federal government's response; national security, the election and China; American families, poverty and federal relief; immigration; race in America; and climate change. Compared to the chaotic first debate, this debate was more civil and candidates were able to speak uninterrupted.



After the constant and combative interference by the President at the first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to mute the microphones. When one candidate gave two-minute opening statements at the beginning of each of six topics, the Commission muted the other candidate's microphone. The moderator gave any time taken up by interruptions to the other candidate.



Trump received a bad rating after the first debate for his brutal attacks on his opponent and the moderator. He toned down a lot for the last debate but lacked empathy and clear policies. He tried to portray Biden as a -scandalous failed politician. Biden tried to portray Trump as a demagogue who criminally abused immigrants and mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.











Trump again suggested that the new surge in novel coronavirus infections would "soon be gone". Joe Biden predicted that the United States was "about to go into a dark winter."

Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author, educator and activist living in New York

Election is fast approaching, only 11 days to go. Already more than 40 million votes have been cast, but still the Republican candidate, President Donald J. Trump and the Democratic nominee former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. are campaigning relentlessly. President Trump is trailing behind Joe Biden in every poll and in order to win he has to convince more voters. Biden has a steady double-digit lead over Trump, but in order to ensure his victory he needs to increase his support, especially, in the swing states.Pandemic is now dominating the politics in the United States. Already 8.45 million people have contacted coronavirus and 223 thousand Americans have died from this deadly disease. A staggering 20.6 million people have lost their jobs. The pandemic has shaped almost every facet of voting. From how the campaign is conducted to how people vote to what they value. Instead of traditional in-person conventions, contenders opted for virtual conventions. Many states have changed to mail-in voting, and early voting. The casting and the counting of ballots are undergoing more changes, as the pandemic accelerates a trend toward voting by mail. Issues like public health and economic as well as racial inequality came to the forefront.Way of campaigning has changed, too. Fewer campaign volunteers are going door to door. While Trump continued to hold huge packed rallies with no social distancing and no mask mandate, Biden is holding smaller rallies with social distancing and mask wearing.Trump's central message is economy. He has been pointing to the roaring economy to make his case for re-election, but after the pandemic hit the country economy plunged downhill. Biden's campaign is centered around health. He is focused on criticism of Trump's mishandling of the deadly disease. Trump was eager to reopen the economy in the middle of the pandemic. He threatened to withhold funding if the schools don't open in-person classes. He has constant arguments with governors for closing businesses in their states.Economy is in voters' minds, but they prefer safety over economy. Even before Trump contacted Covid-19, his popularity among voters was slipping away. For months, Trump has been downplaying the pandemic. He ignored the advice of his own coronavirus task force and refused to wear a mask or maintain social distancing. He always belittled Biden for wearing a mask and running a "basement campaign."Trump has said the United States is doing better than Europe, where infections largely peaked earlier. He claimed the US is doing better than South Korea, which has a fraction of the cases and deaths than the US. He even claimed that his partial border wall is helping keep Americans safe from the virus. Trump keep claiming that his travel ban from China has reduced the spread even though the spread came from Europe.After Trump was tested positive for Covid-19, it reminded voters of how dismissive he had been about the virus. He not only neglected his own safety but also claimed that the pandemic would magically disappear one day. In eight months, it never disappeared. Rather, the US is hit by a third wave of pandemic and more people are dying. Trump never seemed to acknowledge that the pandemic will never go away on it's own and the economy is struggling to recover. )Early polls showed Trump's handling of the pandemic turned sharply negative as his disconnect became clearer, and Biden's popularity has increased. The latest survey by Pew Research Center shows Biden is leading by 10 points. Trump is losing ground with one key group after another, from suburban voters to seniors. As soon as Trump got a clearance from his physician, he went back to campaign trail. He is now holding multiple packed rallies a day. Instead of using his infection to rally sympathy, he's acting as defiant as before. He's telling Americans that they shouldn't be afraid of the novel coronavirus because of all the wonderful treatments that had been developed.Trump's dislike for the top government scientist, hugely respected and popular Dr Anthony Fauci is not a secret. Trump has used Fauci's out of context comment in his campaign ad without permission. He has been openly criticizing that Fauci is a "disaster." On Wednesday, former President Obama returned to the campaign trail in support of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Obama made the first of a series of appearances at a "drive-in rally" in the parking lot of a stadium in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is a deeply divided state and one of several battleground states Biden must win to win in the election.On Thursday night, second and final presidential debate took place. The debate covered the novel coronavirus and the federal government's response; national security, the election and China; American families, poverty and federal relief; immigration; race in America; and climate change. Compared to the chaotic first debate, this debate was more civil and candidates were able to speak uninterrupted.After the constant and combative interference by the President at the first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to mute the microphones. When one candidate gave two-minute opening statements at the beginning of each of six topics, the Commission muted the other candidate's microphone. The moderator gave any time taken up by interruptions to the other candidate.Trump received a bad rating after the first debate for his brutal attacks on his opponent and the moderator. He toned down a lot for the last debate but lacked empathy and clear policies. He tried to portray Biden as a -scandalous failed politician. Biden tried to portray Trump as a demagogue who criminally abused immigrants and mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author, educator and activist living in New York