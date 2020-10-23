NICVD to be upgraded to 1250-bed





"Alongside tackling the corona crisis, the health

sector is also providing other healthcare services. The government is also working to control the Covid-19…it's also working to increase non-Covid medical services," he said.

The minister said, "The number of beds in all the hospitals in the country has already been doubled. Dhaka Medical College Hospital is being upgraded to a 5,000-bed one. Similarly, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases will be upgraded from a 700-bed one to 1,200-bed hospital soon."

Besides, he said, work on the construction of eight high quality cancer hospitals in the country's eight divisions has already started. "Everything is being done to enhance the benefits of medical services for people."

The minister made the remarks at a discussion at the NICVD after the inauguration of its newly-constructed Cardiac Cath Lab Zone-2.









Zahid Maleque highlighted the success of the government in dealing with the corona pandemic and thanked doctors and nurses engaged in medical services at this critical time.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the encouragement she has given in tackling the deadly virus.

About the corona vaccine, the health minister said the World Health Organisation has not yet recognised any potential vaccine developed by different countries. "Whenever a vaccine of any country gets recognition, we'll bring it to the country first."

He also said the government is in talks with different countries to procure vaccines. "If any vaccine is approved, there'll be no delay in bringing it to our country." The government is going to upgrade the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) to a 1250-bed hospital soon as part of its move to improve the healthcare services in the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday."Alongside tackling the corona crisis, the healthsector is also providing other healthcare services. The government is also working to control the Covid-19…it's also working to increase non-Covid medical services," he said.The minister said, "The number of beds in all the hospitals in the country has already been doubled. Dhaka Medical College Hospital is being upgraded to a 5,000-bed one. Similarly, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases will be upgraded from a 700-bed one to 1,200-bed hospital soon."Besides, he said, work on the construction of eight high quality cancer hospitals in the country's eight divisions has already started. "Everything is being done to enhance the benefits of medical services for people."The minister made the remarks at a discussion at the NICVD after the inauguration of its newly-constructed Cardiac Cath Lab Zone-2.Zahid Maleque highlighted the success of the government in dealing with the corona pandemic and thanked doctors and nurses engaged in medical services at this critical time.He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the encouragement she has given in tackling the deadly virus.About the corona vaccine, the health minister said the World Health Organisation has not yet recognised any potential vaccine developed by different countries. "Whenever a vaccine of any country gets recognition, we'll bring it to the country first."He also said the government is in talks with different countries to procure vaccines. "If any vaccine is approved, there'll be no delay in bringing it to our country."