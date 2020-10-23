Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NICVD to be upgraded to 1250-bed

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The government is going to upgrade the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) to a 1250-bed hospital soon as part of its move to improve the healthcare services in the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday.
"Alongside tackling the corona crisis, the health
sector is also providing other healthcare services. The government is also working to control the Covid-19…it's also working to increase non-Covid medical services," he said.
The minister said, "The number of beds in all the hospitals in the country has already been doubled. Dhaka Medical College Hospital is being upgraded to a 5,000-bed one. Similarly, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases will be upgraded from a 700-bed one to 1,200-bed hospital soon."
Besides, he said, work on the construction of eight high quality cancer hospitals in the country's eight divisions has already started. "Everything is being done to enhance the benefits of medical services for people."
The minister made the remarks at a discussion at the NICVD after the inauguration of its newly-constructed Cardiac Cath Lab Zone-2.




Zahid Maleque highlighted the success of the government in dealing with the corona pandemic and thanked doctors and nurses engaged in medical services at this critical time.
He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the encouragement she has given in tackling the deadly virus.
About the corona vaccine, the health minister said the World Health Organisation has not yet recognised any potential vaccine developed by different countries. "Whenever a vaccine of any country gets recognition, we'll bring it to the country first."
He also said the government is in talks with different countries to procure vaccines. "If any vaccine is approved, there'll be no delay in bringing it to our country."



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
NICVD to be upgraded to 1250-bed
24 deaths, 1,696 C-19 cases in a day
coronavirus update bangladesh
Rohingyas must be repatriated to Myanmar, Dhaka to intâ€™l community
India, US set for military pact on satellite data 
Two cops testify in Abrar Fahad murder case
Death warrant read out to war criminal Qaisar
Charges framed against DIG Prisons Bazlur Rahman


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft