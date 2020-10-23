24 deaths, 1,696 C-19 cases in a day





Some 1,696 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country currently stands at 394,827.

Some 14,958 samples were tested in 110 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 22,21,369 samples have been tested across the country.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.34 per cent of the total tests, while the overall infection rate in the country till date was 17.77 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,687 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 310,532, with a 78.65 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased, 18 were men and six were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

Fourteen among the deceased were in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, three in Khulna, and one in Sylhet.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,422 of the total deceased were men, and 1,325 were women.

So far, 2,951 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,150 in Chattogram, 367 in Rajshahi, 462 in Khulna, 197 in Barishal, 241 in Sylhet, 260 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh. The country's maiden coronavirus cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, more than 41 million people have been infected with Covid-19 globally on Thursday, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The total number of infections around the world has reached 41,148,042 with 1,130,405 fatalities.

The United States, which leads the world in terms of the number of Coronavirus infections and death, has recorded 8,333,591 cases while the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 227,440.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.

The country has registered 155,403 death while its total caseload reached 5,298,772 as of Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India's tally reached 7,651,107 and the total death toll rose to 115,914 on Thursday, according to the JHU data.















The country on Thursday witnessed 24 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,747, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)Some 1,696 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country currently stands at 394,827.Some 14,958 samples were tested in 110 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 22,21,369 samples have been tested across the country.The latest day's infection rate was 11.34 per cent of the total tests, while the overall infection rate in the country till date was 17.77 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.Meanwhile, 1,687 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 310,532, with a 78.65 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased, 18 were men and six were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.Fourteen among the deceased were in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, three in Khulna, and one in Sylhet.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,422 of the total deceased were men, and 1,325 were women.So far, 2,951 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,150 in Chattogram, 367 in Rajshahi, 462 in Khulna, 197 in Barishal, 241 in Sylhet, 260 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh. The country's maiden coronavirus cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.However, more than 41 million people have been infected with Covid-19 globally on Thursday, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).The total number of infections around the world has reached 41,148,042 with 1,130,405 fatalities.The United States, which leads the world in terms of the number of Coronavirus infections and death, has recorded 8,333,591 cases while the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 227,440.Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.The country has registered 155,403 death while its total caseload reached 5,298,772 as of Thursday.The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India's tally reached 7,651,107 and the total death toll rose to 115,914 on Thursday, according to the JHU data.