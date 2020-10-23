Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India, US set for military pact on satellite data 

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: India is closing in on an agreement with the United States that will give it access to satellite data for better accuracy of missiles and drones, government and industry officials said, as it tries to narrow the gap with the powerful Chinese military.
The two sides are
expected to announce the pact during the visit next week of US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper for talks in New Delhi with Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.
The United States, which antagonised Beijing this week by approving the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, has also been pushing for stronger security ties with India to help balance China's growing regional influence. US companies have sold India more than $21 billion of weapons since 2007 and Washington has been urging the Indian government to sign agreements allowing for sharing of sensitive information and encrypted communications for better use of the high-end military equipment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet discussed the final draft of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation on Wednesday, an Indian government source said. An accord would provide India with access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data, a defence industry source said.
It would also allow the United States to provide advanced navigational aids and avionics on US-supplied aircraft to India, the defence source said.
"It is a foundational agreement, which the US has signed with many of its partners for greater interoperability," the source said. India has traditionally been hesitant about getting drawn into a US-led security alliance and antagonising China. But tensions have risen dramatically with China this summer, erupting into a clash between border troops in the western Himalayas.
This week New Delhi agreed to invite Australia into next month's naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, disregarding concerns it would anger China, which sees such a grouping as directed against it.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NICVD to be upgraded to 1250-bed
24 deaths, 1,696 C-19 cases in a day
coronavirus update bangladesh
Rohingyas must be repatriated to Myanmar, Dhaka to int’l community
India, US set for military pact on satellite data 
Two cops testify in Abrar Fahad murder case
Death warrant read out to war criminal Qaisar
Charges framed against DIG Prisons Bazlur Rahman


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft