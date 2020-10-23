Two cops testify in Abrar Fahad murder case





The two cops are Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin and constable Shahidul Islam of Lalbagh Zone.

With the two, 17 prosecution witnesses have so far given their statements in the court. Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witnesses in the court.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed October 28 for producing the rest of the witnesses.

Twenty-two accused,

now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Thursday.









Three other accused have been absconding since the filing of the case.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.



