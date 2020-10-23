Death warrant read out to war criminal Qaisar





Confirming the matter Jail Superintendent Suvash Ghosh said after hearing the death warrant Syed Qaisar said he would file a petition seeking review of the Appellate Division verdict that upheld the death sentence handed down to him by the ICT.

However, now, convicted Qaisar can file a petition with the Supreme Court seeking review of the verdict.

The review petition will have to be filed within 15 days of receiving the certified copy of the verdict.

Earlier in the morning, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued death warrant against Syed Qaisar for committing crimes against humanity including mass killings, murders and rapes during the Liberation War in 1971.

On Wednesday, the Appellate Division released the full text of verdict upholding the death penalty to Syed Qaisar handed down by the ICT on January 14.

The warrant was issued by ICT and sent to concerned offices including the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Syed Ahmed, registrar of the ICT.

Copies of the warrant were also sent to the Dhaka district magistrate, and the Home and the Law Ministries.

On January 14, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Syed Mohammad Qaisar for committing crimes against humanity during the liberation war. A four-member bench of Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain read out the summary of the verdict on Qaisar's appeal against the death penalty handed by the ICT.

On December 23 in 2014, now defunct International Crimes Tribunal-2 awarded death penalty to Qaisar on seven charges. The court also sentenced him to imprisonment till death in four charges and various terms in three other charges.

During the Liberation War Qaisar was a Mulim League leader, formed a local militia in Habiganj, which guided Pakistani forces to villages to attack and abuse Hindus and supporters of Bangladesh freedom fighters.

Towards the end of the Liberation War, Qaisar fled the country. Following the 1975 political changeover, he returned to Bangladesh in 1978. He contested the 1979 parliamentary polls as an independent candidate and became a lawmaker.

Qaisar later joined the BNP and became president of its Habiganj unit. In 1982, he was made joint secretary general of BNP. He then joined Jatiya Party and was elected a lawmaker from Habiganj-4 in 1986 and 1988.



















