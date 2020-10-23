Charges framed against DIG Prisons Bazlur Rahman





After framing charges, Judge Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge Court-5, fixed November 22 for producing the witnesses in the court.

Deputy Director Md Nasir Uddin of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court in the case on August 26.

A team of ACC arrested Bazlur Rashid on October 20 last year following a case filed against him with Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.

The following day, the home ministry suspended him.

According to the case statement, Bazlur signed a contract with a real estate company in 2018 to buy a flat in the capital's Siddeshwari Road area at Tk 3.09 crore.

Through April 20, 2018 to June 7, 2018 Bazlur paid Tk 3.08 crore in cash and cheque, but during ACC officials' interrogation, he could not show any legal source of the money.















