Durga Puja begins





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages have greeted the Hindu community on the occasion.

Maha Saptami puja will be performed today. Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja will be held tomorrow and Maha Nabami Puja on Sunday.

Leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad urged all to strictly maintain the health guidelines and directives issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic COVID-19 during the Durga Puja celebration.

In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.

Durga Puja signifies the birth of Durga with the blessings of gods, as a collective energy, to fight the demon king Mahishasura.

This year, Durga Puja have been arranged at 7014 mandaps in Dhaka division while at 3906 mandaps in Chattogram, 4689 in Khulna, 2646 in Sylhet, 1584 in Mymensingh, 1701 in Barishal, 5250 in Rangpur and 3435 in Rajshahi division.

According to the instructions, one has to maintain health guidelines, including social distancing, using hand sanitizer and wearing mask while entering the puja mandap.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad sent directives to puja celebration committees across the country.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no programmes to celebrate the Kumari Puja in Dhaka as part of this year's Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindus.

However, no decision has been taken yet on the rituals of the Bijoya Dashami, which involves mass gatherings and rallies, BPUP President Milon Kanti Dutta said during a media call at the Dhakeshwari temple.









He said Kumari Puja is usually held on the eighth day of Durga Puja at Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka. But there will be no Kumari Puja this year considering the coronavirus situation in Dhaka. However, it may take place in one or two areas outside Dhaka.

Security has been beefed up in all Puja pandals throughout the country.



