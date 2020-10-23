Planning Commission objects to  proposal to send officials abroad





In view of the Planning Commission's objection the BFDC has now reduced the cost to Tk 1.25 for 15 officials to be sent abroad.

According to the revised development project proposal, 15 officials of BFDC will go abroad for learning dry fish production. The officials can visit the neighbouring countries like India, Philippines or Thailand. It is not a part of a study tour. These officials should learn the methods of better dry fish processing, according to BFDC's new proposal.

The BPDC has taken up a project titled 'Establishing Dry Fish Production Industry in Cox's Bazar' at a cost of Tk 200.30 crore. This has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Thursday. The project will be implemented by BFDC within December 2023.

Earlier, the BFDC decided to send 30 officials to countries like Japan, France, Germany and Iceland at a cost of Tk 1.70 crore. Another training programme would be held in the country on dry fish processing which will cost Tk 1.21 crore.

However, the Project Evaluation Committee at a meeting observed that the cost of any foreign training based projects should be reduced due to Covid-19 pandemic. The government has already issued a circular to reduce the cost of all development projects. Under the Establishing Dry Fish Production Industry in Cox's Bazar project, landing shed of 2,500 square meters, four-storey lab on 1,060 square meters, office, training centre and dormitory will be constructed. Cold storage (with four chambers) with capacity of 100 tonnes, packaging factory and 36 dry goods outlets will also be constructed.

According to BFDC sources, dried fish are being produced in Cox's Bazar throughout the year.

Bangladesh now meets 70 per cent of its demand for dried fish from imports. The local production and supply of dried fish, widely known as shutki, which is a delicacy on the menu of many people, has been on the decline over the past few years despite its growing demand.

Although dried fish is a very common method of fish preservation, in many cases different types of agricultural pesticides are being used in the production and preservation of commercial dried fish.

Moreover, it is not possible to make the desired quality dry fish due to poor cleaning of the fish, lack of environment, weather and quality protection.









Bangladesh has exported different types of dried fish to Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.





