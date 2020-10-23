Cargo vessel workers call off strike





The workers went on the strike on Tuesday night to press home their 11-point demand including food allowances.

The announcement was given at a tripartite meeting held on Thursday at the Labour and Employment Ministry at secretariat with State Minister for Labour and Employment

Monnujan Sufian in the chair.

At the beginning the BCVA, an organization of the cargo vessel owners, accepted the demand for food allowances for the workers and said they would continue with the discussion about the other demands.

Immediately after the announcement of the owners, Bangladesh Water Vessel Workers' Federation President Shah Alam declared the withdrawal of the strike.

Earlier at a press conference, the BCVA leaders Mahbub Uddin Ahmed and Mehboob Kabir urged the workers to call off their indefinite strike over wages and allowances, among other things, and sit for talks to find a solution.

It came as the transportation of goods across the country remained stalled for third consecutive days, with the disgruntled workers continuing their strike to press home their demands.

The workers began indefinite strike at 12am on Oct 20, placing 11 demands, including food allowances.

Earlier at the press conference Mahbub Uddin said, "In 2016, the government employees were entitled to various benefits, including salary in line with the wage board, house rent, medical allowance, increment, laundry allowance and festival bonus, gratuity, holiday allowance, cooking fuel, a cook hired by the owner, oil and soap."

"That gazette will remain in force until June 30, 2021. It only has a few months to go and after that, the workers can raise the matter. Other demands, including food allowance, made by the Bangladesh Water Vessel Workers Federation and Naval Workers Protection Unity Council are disrespectful in this regard."

In his announcement, federation President Shah Alam said as the owners agreed to provide food allowances, the strike was called off. Other issues will be resolved after discussion with the owners.

The Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners' Association operates 5,000 cargo ships with around 200,000 workers working on the vessels, according to workers' leaders.

The workers also staged a similar movement in November last year. That movement was later halted after the workers were given 'assurances' that their demands would be met. But their demands were not fulfilled, according to the workers.

Other demands include stopping extortion and robbery on vessels, providing appointment letters to workers, issuing identity cards and service books to workers and ensuring social safety of workers.

Talking to the Daily Observer, the Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority said that the works would resume in the night, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Omar Faruk, Secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said a total of 57 mother vessels carrying bulk head and general cargo were waiting in the Outer Anchorage of the port. Following the water transport workers' strike the lightering of cargo from those vessels remained suspended.

More than 3000 lighter vessels remained idle in Karnaphuli River and the Outer anchorage of Chattogram Port due to strike.

















