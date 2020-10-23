Video
Major Reshuffle In Police

Sylhet police chief, 18 others transferred

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

In a major reshuffle in police administration, the Home Ministry on Thursday transferred the Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Golam Kibria. In this move 18 other senior police officials were also transferred.
The SMP Commissioner has been transferred in the wake of the continuing protests and demonstrations against the rape of a woman in Sylhet MC college hostel.
SMP Commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred to the Special Protection Battalion (SPBn) in Dhaka as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) while SPBn DIG Md Nisharul Arif has been made the new Commissioner
of SMP.
The Home Ministry made   the transfers in an order signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division, saying it will come into effect immediately.
Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was moved to Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda while Md Kaiumuzzaman Khan, a director of RAB, has been made the DIG of Naval police.
Additional Inspector General (AIG) MA Jalil was transferred to Khulna industrial area as the SP, while AIG Tanvir Momtaz was made the Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
Deputy Police Commissioner of Dhaka Sunanda Roy and Industrial Police SP Md Nazmul Islam were given positions at the Police Headquarters. Fahima Hossain, who was recently promoted to the rank of Superintendent of SPBn, was moved to Mymensingh's in-service training centre.


