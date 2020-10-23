Sylhet police chief, 18 others transferred





The SMP Commissioner has been transferred in the wake of the continuing protests and demonstrations against the rape of a woman in Sylhet MC college hostel.

SMP Commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred to the Special Protection Battalion (SPBn) in Dhaka as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) while SPBn DIG Md Nisharul Arif has been made the new Commissioner

of SMP.

The Home Ministry made the transfers in an order signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division, saying it will come into effect immediately.

Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was moved to Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda while Md Kaiumuzzaman Khan, a director of RAB, has been made the DIG of Naval police.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) MA Jalil was transferred to Khulna industrial area as the SP, while AIG Tanvir Momtaz was made the Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Dhaka Sunanda Roy and Industrial Police SP Md Nazmul Islam were given positions at the Police Headquarters. Fahima Hossain, who was recently promoted to the rank of Superintendent of SPBn, was moved to Mymensingh's in-service training centre.















