Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:16 AM
City News

6 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Six new dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Twenty-four dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital, according to the DGHS handout. Since January, 546 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 519 have recovered, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered. Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.   -UNB



