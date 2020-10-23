Video
Call to disseminate agro-meteorological services to farmers

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

RAJSHAHI, Oct 22: Experts at a meeting urged the field level agricultural officials to disseminate agro-meteorological services to farmers in order to increase agricultural productivity and assist farmers in coping with weather and climate extremes.
They also asked them to provide support to establish a science-based agro-meteorological information system to develop appropriate information and products so that the farmers in general can derive total benefits of the services.
The experts came up with the instruction while addressing a daylong regional workshop 2020-2021 held at Party point and Community Centre in Rajshahi city on Wednesday.
Regional office of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) hosted the workshop on behalf of its project titled "Agro-Meteorological Information Systems Development" with the main thrust of sensitizing the field level agricultural officials and others concerned to the issue.
DAE Additional Director Sudhendra Nath Roy addressed the workshop as the chief guest, while Director of the project Dr Shah Kamal Khan was in the chair.
During his keynote presentation, DAE Deputy Director Khayer Uddin Mollah gave an overview of the project along with its aims and objectives and implementation strategy.
In his remarks, Sudhendra Nath Roy said there is an opportunity to provide reliable agro-meteorological information to farming communities effectively.
Agro-meteorological information for sustainable agricultural development is needed to disseminate information to the farmer in their understandable language to plan their farming activities more efficiently.
Agriculturist Sudhen Roy urged the participants to deliver agro-meteorological information through a number of dissemination mechanisms that will provide the agricultural sector with a decision support information system to mitigate climate-related agricultural production risks.
He also called for strengthening of capacity at different levels to enable the development and effective delivery of climate information services to the agricultural sector.   -BSS


