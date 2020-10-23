DMP arrests 62 in anti-drug drive in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 62 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in an anti-narcotic drive in the capital during in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.

During the drive, they seized 2,492 pieces of yaba, more than 159 grams of heroin, 2.767-kg cannabis, 4.5-ml of local liquor and 8 bottles of Phensedyl, said a DMP press release issued here.

A total of 51 cases were filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act over the matter. -Agencies



