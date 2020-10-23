3 killed in Manikganj road crash





Police identified the deceased as Ridoy Hossain, 28, the bus driver; Anwara Begum, 65, a passenger and pedestrian Nikhil Sarkar, 25.

The accident took place around 2pm as the Dhaka-bound Shuktara Paribahan bus fell into a ditch, killing three people on the spot and injuring 20 passengers, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Singair Police Station Abul Kalam. The injured were sent to different hospitals, said the OC.

Road accidents in Bangladesh is still one of the leading causes of deaths as 37,170 people were killed in 26,902 accidents across the country in the last five years.

Besides, 82,758 people were injured in these accidents, according to a report released by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), a passenger welfare body, on Wednesday. -UNB















