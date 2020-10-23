Abductor held with a teenage girl in Khulna





KHULNA, Oct 22: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) three days after abduction rescued a teen age girl and arrested the alleged kidnapper on Wednesday night from Dumuria upazila in Khulna.The rescued girl was identified as Kulsum Khatun, 13, daughter of Omor Sheikh, resident of Borokatali village under Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district, a RAB press release said. On October 19, a band of miscreants kidnapped the teen age girl from in front of her residence around 11.30am and fled the scene speedily by a motorcycle.Her elder sister Monika Khatun filed a case with Rampal Police Station and lodged a complain with Khulna RAB-6 headquarter accusing several persons including Elias Sana 35, son of Yasin Sana, of Ashashuni upazila in Satkhira on October 20, said the press release. -BSS